Piper Sandler Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $94.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $83.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,219,595.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.