Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.48. 19,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 45,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.
