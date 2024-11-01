Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11). 475,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,772,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.70 ($0.10).
Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £42.06 million, a P/E ratio of -841.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.64.
About Poolbeg Pharma
Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an inlicensed firstinclass broad spectrum RNAbased immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.
