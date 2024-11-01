Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €37.83 ($41.12) and last traded at €38.38 ($41.72). 765,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.44 ($41.78).

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

