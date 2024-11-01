Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Trading 7.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$85.64 and last traded at C$85.55. 93,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 85,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.50 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

