Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 1,108 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.07.

IQVIA Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of IQV opened at $205.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

