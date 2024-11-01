Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

