Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $22,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998,773 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,696,000 after buying an additional 2,615,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,476,000 after buying an additional 1,033,360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,192,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,763,000 after buying an additional 727,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,514,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,914,000 after acquiring an additional 637,415 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

