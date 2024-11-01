Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 5,258 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

