Principal Securities Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.62 and a 200 day moving average of $269.63. The stock has a market cap of $421.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $204.82 and a 12 month high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

