Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Stake Lifted by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,297,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the quarter. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Principal Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $67,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47,972.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

