PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.1-85.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.18 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

PRO traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $20.90. 230,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

