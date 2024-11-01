ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of IQQQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

