Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 4.8% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,572,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

