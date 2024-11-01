Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

XBI stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.