Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $235.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

