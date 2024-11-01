Q1 EPS Forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market Lifted by Analyst

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFM has been the topic of several other research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $128.43 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,870 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

