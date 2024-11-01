Q2 EPS Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Boosted by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

EXE stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.35 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 141.98%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

