Q3 EPS Forecast for Standex International Lowered by Analyst

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Standex International in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 93.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Standex International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Standex International by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 18,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

