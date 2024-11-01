Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.0 million-$925.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Qorvo also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.30 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,627. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $70.39 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.