Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of KWR traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.09. The company had a trading volume of 203,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,354. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

