Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 5th

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 5th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 4th.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

QLGN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,945. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.