QUASA 1-Day Volume Hits $559.89 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. QUASA has a total market cap of $155,644.18 and approximately $559.89 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,267.65 or 1.00006327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006150 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00058828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00188999 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $447.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

