Raymond James Increases Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target to $73.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $847.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,003 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,679.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,120.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,679.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,120.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $79,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock worth $3,901,426. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 367.9% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

