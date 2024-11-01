Raymond James Issues Optimistic Outlook for Stantec Earnings

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.50.

TSE:STN opened at C$112.94 on Friday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$83.81 and a 52 week high of C$122.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. In related news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders bought a total of 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

