RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings accounts for about 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $91,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total value of $852,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,597,727.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,789.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total value of $852,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,597,727.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.67.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $280.35 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.49 and a 1 year high of $309.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.89.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

