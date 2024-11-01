RBG (LON:RBGP) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 95,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 419,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

RBG Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.53.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

