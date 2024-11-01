Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 472.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:O opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

