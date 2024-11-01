Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lear (LEA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lear (NYSE: LEA):

10/30/2024 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

10/28/2024 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2024 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $142.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $144.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Lear had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Lear is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Lear Trading Down 2.1 %

LEA opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

