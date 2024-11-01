Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 2,306,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 56,044,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

