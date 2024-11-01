Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

RGLS opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,000,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $352,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

