Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 48,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 250,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

