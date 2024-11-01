Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight Rating

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RELY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Remitly Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.71 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. Remitly Global’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Remitly Global will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $570,492.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,542,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,595,956.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Remitly Global by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Remitly Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

