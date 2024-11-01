Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crocs FY2024 Earnings

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $12.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.95. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $801,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Crocs by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crocs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Crocs by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

