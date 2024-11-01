Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

