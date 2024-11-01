Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 377 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $194.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average of $188.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.61 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

