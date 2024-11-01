Reston Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $373.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.47 and a 200 day moving average of $358.03. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $259.37 and a 12-month high of $388.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

