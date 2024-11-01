Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $164,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.42 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

