Reviewing Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) and Its Peers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Capital Clean Energy Carriers to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ peers have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $393.20 million $47.21 million 7.33 Capital Clean Energy Carriers Competitors $800.93 million $121.02 million 11.46

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Capital Clean Energy Carriers. Capital Clean Energy Carriers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.9% and pay out 35.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50 Capital Clean Energy Carriers Competitors 262 1549 1754 84 2.45

Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 36.11%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 24.89% 6.83% 2.26% Capital Clean Energy Carriers Competitors 31.30% 15.84% 8.13%

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers peers beat Capital Clean Energy Carriers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.