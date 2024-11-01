Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 59,010 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 25.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 828,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 166,319 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $2,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 588,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 769.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 974,028 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.03. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

