Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for about 2.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $36,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 87.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $314.22 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.00 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.02 and a 200-day moving average of $379.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

