Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,003 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLDN. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2,785.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 645,145 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,628,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $2,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $47.31 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $661.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 9,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $334,839.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,237.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 9,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $334,839.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,237.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,451. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

