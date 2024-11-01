Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $26.18 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,555 shares during the quarter. Doximity makes up 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $26,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,122,000 after buying an additional 873,682 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 387,200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 250.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,945. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Barclays raised Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Doximity Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

