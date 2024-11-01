Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,842 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Maximus by 0.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMS opened at $86.44 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

