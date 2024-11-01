RichQUACK.com Hits 24 Hour Volume of $418,056.75 (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 1% against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and approximately $418,056.75 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,283.17 or 1.00136312 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,262.40 or 1.00106294 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack.

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,304 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $419,410.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

