Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s Why

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($31.12) and last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.12). 1,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,240 ($29.05).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £128.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3,934.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,376.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,352.50.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,049.18%.

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

