Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Rightscorp shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 19,000 shares.
Rightscorp Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Rightscorp Company Profile
Rightscorp, Inc operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide.
