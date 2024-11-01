Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $256.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.07.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of IQV stock opened at $205.82 on Friday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

