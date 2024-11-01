Robert W. Baird Lowers Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target to $105.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.
FELE opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $108.39.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.13). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
