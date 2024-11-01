Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $43,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $171.91 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.82.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

